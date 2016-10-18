British Girl, 15, Found Guilty Of Double Murder

A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been found guilty of murdering a mother and her daughter.
According to the BBC, the girl was 14 when she and her boyfriend broke into the home of Elizabeth Edwards, 49, and Katie, 13, in Spalding, Lincolnshire, and killed them. Their bodies were found on 15th April at their home.
While the boy had admitted murder at the beginning of the trial, the girl denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
It is believed the boy inflicted the fatal stab wounds to the two victims.
One psychiatrist compared them to Bonnie and Clyde, insisting the pair would not have committed the crime had they never met each other.
But Nottingham Crown Court determined the girl was not mentally ill at the time of the killings, despite writing in her diary "there is madness in me" and "death is the only way" in the months leading up to the murder, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The judge called it a "cold, calculated and pre-planned attack".
After the murder, the couple took a bath and watched the four Twilight films, leading the British press to dub them "the Twilight killers".
They are the youngest ever couple to be sentenced for murder in the country, according to The Independent.
The two teenagers will be sentenced at a later date.
