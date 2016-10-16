Congratulations to my three fellow honorees, Karen Peetz, Heather Glass and Arthur J. Mirante ❤️💪🏽❤️💪🏽Today at @globallymealliance Gala ..Such an inspiring night! 2.7 million raised to find a cure for Lyme Disease!!! Thank you everyone!!!

