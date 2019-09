Child Brides – One Girl Under 15 Every Seven Seconds

One girl under 15 becomes a child bride every seven seconds, according to a new report. The report , by charity Save the Children, found that even 10-year-olds are forced to marry much older men in countries including Afghanistan, Yemen, India and Somalia.The report is particularly poignant today as the 11th of October is the International Day of the Girl , a UN initiative founded to promote girls' rights around the world and to highlight that gender equality is beneficial for the whole of society.Save the Children said marrying young can have devastating consequences, triggering a "cycle of disadvantage across every part of a girl's life".Girls affected by conflict, poverty and humanitarian crises are particularly at risk of being married off, the report found.Many refugee families force their daughters to marry in an attempt to protect them against poverty and sexual assault and rape. A quarter of 15 to 17-year-old girls among the Syrian refugees in Jordan in 2013 were married, for instance.