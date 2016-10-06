This Gym's Sexist Billboard Has Sparked Fury

Natalie Gil
Photographed by Geordy Pearson.
A gym has been branded sexist and "disgraceful" for an advert featuring an image of a woman's half-naked bottom – and nothing else.

The advert for UFit Fitness, based in Cardiff, showed the backside of a thong-clad woman alongside the words: "There's better things to be stuck behind than the car in front."

It was positioned prominently in the city centre during the Cardiff half marathon this past weekend and could therefore have been seen by up to 22,000 runners, Wales Online reported.

The billboard has caused understandable outrage and many people, including the gym's members, have taken to social media to lambast its portrayal of women.

Hundreds of people have demanded an explanation from UFit Fitness over their outdated advertising strategy, but the gym has seemingly remained tight-lipped on the issue so far.
Some suggested the gym should fire the person behind the ad.
While others hinted they would cancel their gym membership as a result.
Jo Stevens, the MP for Cardiff Central, said: "This is yet another example of inappropriate and sexist advertising that shouldn't be anywhere near a family friendly event," reported Wales Online.

"It has no place at a brilliant day for Cardiff showcasing our wonderful city and the fantastic efforts of everyone who was involved in the Cardiff Half."

Despite the increased participation of women in sport in recent years and the ongoing trend for working out, sexism in fitness advertising is still depressingly commonplace (who could forget the "beach body ready?" Protein World ads?).

And for the ad to have been displayed during Women In Sport Week, could the UFit Fitness's timing have been any worse?
