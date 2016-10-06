The advert for UFit Fitness, based in Cardiff, showed the backside of a thong-clad woman alongside the words: "There's better things to be stuck behind than the car in front."
It was positioned prominently in the city centre during the Cardiff half marathon this past weekend and could therefore have been seen by up to 22,000 runners, Wales Online reported.
I am going to keep tweeting this sexist advert from my gym, @ufit_fitness, so that lecturers in #sexist advertising can find it easier. pic.twitter.com/hNEkDiFC4n— Alice Gray (@AliceJaneGray) October 2, 2016
The billboard has caused understandable outrage and many people, including the gym's members, have taken to social media to lambast its portrayal of women.
Hundreds of people have demanded an explanation from UFit Fitness over their outdated advertising strategy, but the gym has seemingly remained tight-lipped on the issue so far.
Deeply offended by billboard advert of naked female bottom from @ufit_fitness this morning. Unbelievable #sexism. #respect women please.— Sarah Worley-James (@SarahVieVie) October 3, 2016
Come to our gym and perv over the women that attend. What an utterly awful advert by @ufit_fitness https://t.co/ztrRpLFlVs— Owen Hathway (@Hath53) October 3, 2016
@ufit_fitness your advert was unbelievably old fashioned & #sexist at the half marathon 😡I didn't realise we were still in the 80s https://t.co/if7IuasktK— Nicola (@nicspearo) October 4, 2016
@ufit_fitness you should probably fire whoever came up with that objectifying advert #disgrace— Theødøre Apøllø (@WolfyLeWolf) October 3, 2016
just seen this obscene advert for @ufit_fitness where I've just got a years membership. Probably going to cancel that! #sexist #outrageous pic.twitter.com/C0hc1AtDx4— Elyse Paulson (@elysepaul) October 4, 2016
"It has no place at a brilliant day for Cardiff showcasing our wonderful city and the fantastic efforts of everyone who was involved in the Cardiff Half."
Despite the increased participation of women in sport in recent years and the ongoing trend for working out, sexism in fitness advertising is still depressingly commonplace (who could forget the "beach body ready?" Protein World ads?).
And for the ad to have been displayed during Women In Sport Week, could the UFit Fitness's timing have been any worse?