He added: "Our wish is that as many youngsters as possible... get to know other countries and make new friends," The Guardian reported.The EU’s transport chief Violeta Bulc told the European Parliament on Tuesday: “We admire the boldness and the level of ambition – and we are ready to explore it further.”At present, the passes – classified as under-26 tickets – cost up to €479 (£421) for a month, meaning the scheme could cost billions in total and could therefore be opposed by fiscally conservative member states and MEPs, the Financial Times reported Around five million EU citizens turn 18 each year, so the plan could place strain on the rail system in some youth-friendly cities. Bulc said an option could be to dish the passes out via a lottery.Weber acknowledged it wouldn't be easy to enact the plan and would require rail operators to cooperate.InterRailing across Europe has been a rite of passage for teens since the 1970s and remains a popular option during the summer months. No doubt if this plan is enacted it will become even more difficult to get a seat.