It's basically the law.
Well, someone has done the unthinkable and is trying to flout British convention by encouraging small talk on public transport.
New badges have been handed out on the tube with the words "Tube chat?" printed on them, created in the same style as the "Baby on board" badges we're used to seeing.
An accompanying information card about the initiative reads: "Have a chat with your fellow customers. Wear this badge to let others know you’re interested. You’ll benefit from a daily chat. Start using it today!"
These #tube_chat badges are a test to see how misanthropic and dismissive of friendliness we are. WE PASSED! YAY! pic.twitter.com/d2JOzlLjPA— The Guyliner (@theguyliner) September 29, 2016
Although the badges include the official London Underground logo, Transport for London denied it is behind the scheme.
The #tube_chat badge is not an official TfL badge to find out more about our official badges & a new trial see here https://t.co/KGZ8aDViIr— Transport for London (@TfL) September 29, 2016
It is thought they were created by filmmaker Leo Leigh and artist Toby Leigh, who tweeted on Tuesday that they were going to be distributing them outside Old Street station the following day, reported The Telegraph.
Londoners have reacted to the badges with predictable disdain and a healthy pinch of British humour.
The worst thing about the #tube_chat badges is that they haven't even CONSIDERED the rest of us, who'll have to listen to it happening.— Lauren Bravo (@laurenbravo) September 29, 2016
How long before badges appear with something lewd in place of the word 'chat'? #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/i23HP6I6cB— Mark Gillies (@5goalthriller) September 28, 2016
Somebody enterprising would make a killing selling these at underground stations. #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/mOdHuaAFWm— Melodipopvision (@melodipopvision) September 29, 2016
Although there are a few sensitive, sociable souls out there who like the idea.
There were many times I sat on the tube and probably would have broken down in tears if someone had asked me if I was OK. There were also...— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) September 29, 2016
Sure, I probably wouldn't wear a badge, but I don't think encouraging people to feel comfortable to say hello is a really terrible thing.— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) September 29, 2016
And to be fair, they could actually be quite useful.
I'm all for tube chat badges. Makes identifying knobs easier— Anarcho-Blairite (@blueliberal1) September 29, 2016