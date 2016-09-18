France just found a new way to reduce pollution.
The Associated Press reports that with a controversial new measure, France just became the first country to ban to use of plastic cups, plates, and cutlery.
In additional to cutting plastic dishware, the ban will also affect coffee vending machines, which will no longer use plastic cups. Instead, producers will have to ensure that disposable dishes sold in France are made of biologically sourced materials that can be composted.
The new measure took effect last month and the country will have until 2020 to comply. It follows a country-wide ban on plastic bags which went into effect in July of this year.
According to The AP, ecologists wanted the ban to take effect as early as 2017, but it was postponed due to criticism that said the measure was "anti-social" and hurt families that struggle financially and use disposable tableware frequently.
Opponents argue that the ban violates European Union rules on free movement of goods. Pack2Go Europe, a Brussels-based organisation that represents European packaging manufacturers, is urging the European Commission to take legal action.
