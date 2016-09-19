Kim Kardashian Attacks Armenian Genocide Denial In Full-Page Ad

Kim Kardashian blasted deniers of the Armenian genocide in a full-page ad in Saturday's New York Times.
Kardashian has been a passionate advocate for remembering the tragedy, including urging President Obama to formally recognise its occurrence. She continued her activism by blasting the Wall Street Journal for publishing an ad that denied the genocide. Traditionally, genocide deniers say that fewer people died and that the tragedy was self-inflicted.
"My family and I are no strangers to BS in the press," Kardashian wrote. "We’ve learned to brush it off. Lies make good headlines, good headlines make great covers, great covers sell magazines. But when I heard about this full-page ad that ran in the Wall Street Journal denying the Armenian genocide, I couldn’t just brush it off."
She further cited the lack of accountability from Turkey's government following the genocide. Kardashian draws a line from the public's dismissal of the genocide and the planning and commission of the Holocaust.
Read the full ad below.
Kim Kardashian citing a Sam Biddle Gawker post to go at the Journal in a full-page ad in the Times. 2016! pic.twitter.com/2STvikMe1Q— Matt Lynch (@mbradylynch) September 17, 2016
