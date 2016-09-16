Amy Schumer Opens Up About Being Told To Lose Weight

If there's anyone you can always count on to be honest, it's Amy Schumer. In an interview with U.K. talk show host Jonathan Ross, Schumer revealed that she once caved to Hollywood pressure to lose weight — and she's not letting it happen again.
On Thursday night's episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, the actress and comedian discussed the intense scrutiny that women in Hollywood are under, revealing that she was told to lose weight for her role in Trainwreck.
"It was explained to me before I did that movie that if you weigh over 140 pounds as a woman in Hollywood, if you're on the screen, it will hurt people's eyes," she said, according to People.
Schumer also admitted she succumbed to that pressure, losing weight before filming began.
"I lost some weight to do that, but never again," she said.
Unfortunately, the scrutiny over women's bodies is still a common theme in Hollywood and the entertainment industry in general. Earlier this year, Orange Is the New Black actress Laura Prepon admitted that she once injected herself with hormones in a desperate attempt to lose weight. And model Ashley Graham also recently opened up about being told by her agents to lose weight early on in her career.
Given the pressure that's so regularly placed on women to look a certain way, it's refreshing to see Schumer get real about the harmful messages Hollywood sends women about our bodies. And, of course, we're glad to know that she's saying "never again."
