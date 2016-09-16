Our Favourite Politicians Have Struck Up A Bromance

Natalie Gil
Move over Ben Affleck and Matt Damon because there's a new bromance that's getting us all hot under the collar.

Two of our favourite forward-thinking feminist politicians, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have struck up a transatlantic relationship.

During a visit to Montreal for the Global Progress summit, Khan couldn't stop himself from showering Trudeau with praise.

The Canadian media described the meeting as a "love-in", with Khan reportedly admitting that he modelled his own campaign to become the Mayor of London on Trudeau's guiding philosophy of "sunny ways", a positive and hopeful political vision, reported the Montreal Gazette.

The like-minded leaders spoke about the challenges of turning their positive messages into progress on gender equity and integrating immigrants in an increasingly divided political landscape.

In light of the UK's vote to leave the European Union and concern about immigration in the country, Khan said Canada had become “a beacon of how a civilised, G7 country should treat those who are vulnerable and need help," the Montreal Gazette reported.

He even called Trudeau a "rock star" and admitted: "I sound like a real fanboy. It's a bit embarrassing," according to Montreal-based journalist Bertrand Marotte.
Advertisement

The love-in continued on Twitter, with Khan thanking the Canadian PM for their discussion and retweeting numerous pictures of the pair together.

Not one to leave a guy hanging, Trudeau politely replied to say it was "great" to meet the London Mayor.

But the meeting wasn't entirely devoid of first-date nerves, with Khan reportedly going in for a handshake while Trudeau opted for a hug.
Ah well. The course of true love never did run smooth.
Advertisement

More from People