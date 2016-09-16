Move over Ben Affleck and Matt Damon because there's a new bromance that's getting us all hot under the collar.
Two of our favourite forward-thinking feminist politicians, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have struck up a transatlantic relationship.
During a visit to Montreal for the Global Progress summit, Khan couldn't stop himself from showering Trudeau with praise.
The Canadian media described the meeting as a "love-in", with Khan reportedly admitting that he modelled his own campaign to become the Mayor of London on Trudeau's guiding philosophy of "sunny ways", a positive and hopeful political vision, reported the Montreal Gazette.
The like-minded leaders spoke about the challenges of turning their positive messages into progress on gender equity and integrating immigrants in an increasingly divided political landscape.
In light of the UK's vote to leave the European Union and concern about immigration in the country, Khan said Canada had become “a beacon of how a civilised, G7 country should treat those who are vulnerable and need help," the Montreal Gazette reported.
He even called Trudeau a "rock star" and admitted: "I sound like a real fanboy. It's a bit embarrassing," according to Montreal-based journalist Bertrand Marotte.
Sadiq Khan: I told my daughters I was going to meet a rock star from Canada. Justin Trudeau: Bono doesn't get here till later. #rockstarPM— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 15, 2016
The love-in continued on Twitter, with Khan thanking the Canadian PM for their discussion and retweeting numerous pictures of the pair together.
Not one to leave a guy hanging, Trudeau politely replied to say it was "great" to meet the London Mayor.
@SadiqKhan Nice to meet you, Mayor! Great talk about building inclusive communities that work for people in Canada, UK & around the world.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 15, 2016
But the meeting wasn't entirely devoid of first-date nerves, with Khan reportedly going in for a handshake while Trudeau opted for a hug.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau welcomes his "friend" Sadiq Khan to Montreal. Sadiq goes for handshake, Justin for a hug. pic.twitter.com/4IzPoObVTP— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 15, 2016
Ah well. The course of true love never did run smooth.
First time I've seen Sadiq wear a tie for a while, and he and Trudeau go for matching purple. Aw, sweet. pic.twitter.com/HkJHgHAvlh— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 15, 2016
