Samia Shahid, a 28-year-old from England, was killed in Pakistan in July. Shahid's husband, Mukhtar Kazim, believes she was killed by her family in an honour killing, because they did not approve of her marriage.
According to The Guardian, Shahid travelled to Pakistan because she was told that her father was ill. She was killed while on her trip.
The BBC reports that the police believe Shahid was killed by her ex-husband and her father. She was strangled with a scarf. Pakistani police have now arrested Shahid's ex-husband, father, and uncle. An investigator told the BBC that the ex-husband and father carried out the killing.
The men appeared in court on September 3 and The Telegraph reports that they will be held for up to four days while charges are prepared. The Telegraph is also reporting that Shahid's mother and sister were involved in the crime, but have "fled to the U.K." A police chief has been charged with aiding in their escape.
On Saturday, Nabila Ghazanfar, a Pakistani police spokesperson, told The Associated Press that a forensic examination confirmed that Shahid was raped before she was killed.
Shahid's death follows that of model and internet star Qandeel Baloch. She was strangled by her brother. He confessed to killing her because of her outspoken presence online. Following Baloch's killing, Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's prime minister, pledged to change laws which allow a victim's family to pardon his or her honour killer.
