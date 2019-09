Mother Teresa Is Named A Saint — But Not Without Critics

A 2013 study from the University of Montreal echoed the concerns. Investigating hundreds of documents regarding Mother Teresa after her death, the study raised questions about “her rather dubious way of caring for the sick, questionable political contacts, [and] her suspicious management of the enormous sums of money she received.” It also noted that doctors working with her reported poor conditions. The French-language study also found that she had been “very generous with her prayers, but for the most part miserly with her foundation’s millions,” in the face of disasters.Famed atheist intellectual Christopher Hitchens, who was invited to be part of the investigation regarding her suitability for sainthood, wrote an essay during the beginning steps of her canonisation process in 2003 that called Mother Teresa “a fanatic, a fundamentalist, and a fraud” for her approach to the care of the poor. "She was not a friend of the poor," he wrote. "She was a friend of poverty. She said that suffering was a gift from God."There are several steps to becoming a saint. In the first stage, witnesses are gathered to affirm that the prospective saint lived a holy and virtuous life and adhered to religious doctrine. In the second, the miracles come into play: To be officially confirmed as a saint, there must be at least two bona fide miracles that can be attributed to the person after death. The church often brings in the voices of skeptics such as Hitchens during the process to play devil’s advocate and look for other causes for miracles, or find reasons that individuals should not be canonised.The process usually isn’t allowed to begin until five years after the prospective saint’s death, to allow for a more rational decision-making process free from emotions. But in Mother Teresa’s case, Pope John Paul II allowed the process, called the cause of canonisation, to start early — less than two years after her death. The process has been controversial, as well, with accusations that at least one of the miracles attributed to Mother Teresa is a fraud.Of course, Mother Teresa was never an uncontroversial figure in her lifetime, either. In her Nobel Prize acceptance speech, she used her platform to decry abortion. “The greatest destroyer of peace today is the cry of the innocent unborn child,” she said. “Let us here make a strong resolution, we are going to save every little child, every unborn child, give them a chance to be born.” And though she accepted the poor from all faiths, she was accused of proselytising Christianity and having her followers baptise the dying without their consent, according to several accounts.But Mother Teresa had the support of the three popes who oversaw her canonisation process, from Pope John Paul II, who believed in her holiness so strongly that he expedited the sainthood process, to Pope Francis, who acknowledged the final miracle that made her eligible for sainthood.And the crowds of believers and former followers who gather to witness her canonisation mass on Sunday will recognize a lifetime of service dedicated to the poor and forgotten. Rev. Sebastian Vazhakala, who worked with Mother Teresa, summed up her legacy to The New York Times in advance of the canonisation. “I learned from her that it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness,” he said. "She would say, ‘If I can do something, then I must do it.’”But the questions that remain, even upon her canonisation, remind us that even saints are human first. And being human is rarely as straightforward as being a saint.