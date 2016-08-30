There's taking the Mickey, and then there's this shameless Uber driver.
A woman was charged £84.95 for a journey that was meant to take five minutes, after she fell asleep in the back of a cab.
Comedian Hannah Warmen had been at a friend's party in Stoke Newington on Sunday evening and took the cab to take her the short journey home, which was just a five-minute walk away.
Unluckily, Warmen fell asleep in the car. The driver then decided to test the limits of human decency, taking her on a 35-mile detour around London, which lasted 90 minutes.
After the journey, Warmen shared a screengrab of route the driver took, which is made available via the Uber app, on Twitter.
When u think "It's only a 5 min walk but f**k it, I'll get an uber!"— Hannah Warman (@hannahwarman) August 29, 2016
& u fall asleep #LookAtTheRouteHeTook! @uber pic.twitter.com/xsELKpsgjF
Instead of just taking her straight home from Stoke Newington, the driver – shown to be a man called Mohamed – headed west all the way to Wembley before heading back through north London and finally dropping her off at her east London destination.
“I must've fallen asleep in the car. I woke up a couple of times and said ‘Why is this taking so long?’," Warmen told the Evening Standard. “I think I assumed he'd got a bit lost or something but I had no idea it'd been an hour and a half.
“I fell back asleep. I went straight to bed once I'd got home and I only realised what had happened the next day when I got an email receipt for my £85 Uber journey.”
After she emailed Uber to query the extortionate fee, Warmen said the company refunded her most of the money.
However, she said she doesn't trust the company anymore. She said she wanted reassurance "that the driver was penalised or dismissed" and a proper explanation.
An Uber spokesman said: “We are speaking to the licensed driver and the rider to establish exactly what happened and have given the rider a full refund," the Evening Standard reported.
“Unlike other transport options Uber's technology records every trip and sends riders a receipt with a map of the route taken."
They added that "this transparency and accountability" means issues like these can be "quickly resolved".
Which makes it all the more shocking that Mohamed thought he'd get away with it.
