

"It's quite humbling and it puts a lot of things into perspective," Rose told the BBC about the tattoo's 13-hour process. "That made it really cool to be able to do for her," she continued, adding that Habbal was an "absolute champ" throughout.



And it seems a lot of people agree: photos of Habbal's tattoos have received hundreds and thousands of likes on Instagram, accompanied with encouraging comments.



"What a gorgeous work of art! It really reflects life, beauty, and hope," one Instagram user wrote. "Love and vibes to you for good health and much happiness. Thank you for sharing your story."



In addition to Habbal's strength and courage in undergoing treatment and deciding to make something beautiful out of it, the fact that she decided not to reconstruct her nipple means that her photos aren't subjected to censorship on Instagram or Facebook.



"Because there's no nipple, I can blast it everywhere all over Facebook and Instagram, and they can't censor it, which I think is really funny," she told BBC.



#FreeTheNipple, indeed.