Five men died in the sea at Camber Sands beach in East Sussex yesterday, the hottest day of the year, and the investigation into their deaths is ongoing.The bodies of three men were pulled from the sea at around 2pm in the afternoon, but they later died at the scene. Two more were later found at 8pm and another person is still missing, The Guardian reported The five men, in their late teens and early twenties, were on a day trip from London and had taken a trip to the beach together, reported the BBC They have not yet been formally identified and it's not yet clear how they died.Chief superintendent Di Roskilly of Sussex Police said in a statement : "We believe we now know who the men are and that they came to the beach together for the day."