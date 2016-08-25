Five men died in the sea at Camber Sands beach in East Sussex yesterday, the hottest day of the year, and the investigation into their deaths is ongoing.
The bodies of three men were pulled from the sea at around 2pm in the afternoon, but they later died at the scene. Two more were later found at 8pm and another person is still missing, The Guardian reported.
The five men, in their late teens and early twenties, were on a day trip from London and had taken a trip to the beach together, reported the BBC.
They have not yet been formally identified and it's not yet clear how they died.
Chief superintendent Di Roskilly of Sussex Police said in a statement: "We believe we now know who the men are and that they came to the beach together for the day."
@sophie_anm still trying to resuscitate two and the third has been taken away. His condition is unknown pic.twitter.com/yFBkdxwqU7— Peter O Uwaibi (@PeterOUwaibi) August 24, 2016
She said the men "were not fully clothed when they were pulled from the sea", but were wearing beach-appropriate attire.
"We have no further reports of anyone else missing from Camber and there are no ongoing searches related to this incident," she added.
"This has been an incredibly tragic incident and we are offering their next of kin support at this difficult time."
The five deaths have prompted fresh calls for a lifeguard to be stationed at Camber Sands during the summer. More than 4,000 people have signed a Change.org petition so far, which was started last month after a 19-year-old man also died in the sea.
More than 25,000 people use the beach every day, according to Rother District Council, and the beach gets particularly busy during the summer months.
