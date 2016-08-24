This Country Now Offers The Option To Wear A Hijab As Part Of The Police Uniform

Female police officers in Scotland officially have the option of wearing a hijab as part of their uniform.
Religious headwear has always been an option for the officers and staff. But before, female Muslim officers were allowed to wear the traditional headscarf only after getting the approval of their superiors, the International Business Times reported.
Police Scotland is not the first police force to do this. About a decade ago, the London Metropolitan Police approved the hijab as part of the officers' uniforms, as well.
The move to officially include the hijab was done in hopes that more Muslim women will be encouraged to join the force, the BBC reported.
"This is a positive step in the right direction, and I am delighted that Police Scotland is taking productive steps in order to ensure that our organisation is seen to be inclusive and represents the diverse communities that we serve across Scotland," Fahad Bashir, the chair of the Scottish Police Muslim Association, said in a statement. "No doubt this will encourage more women from Muslim and minority ethnic backgrounds to join Police Scotland."
So far, Police Scotland only has six female Muslim officers in their ranks. However, none of the women wear the hijab either on or off duty, according to the BBC.
People on social media celebrated the news, contrasting it with the controversy surrounding the banning of burkinis in 11 French cities.
Left: Police Scotland adding hijab to uniform. Right: Police in France ordering a woman to remove her clothing. pic.twitter.com/UPLxO8ykWj— Ian Sinkins (@IanSinkins) August 24, 2016
After the pics of police on the beach in FR forcing a woman to remove her hijab, this is great news from Scotland. https://t.co/16AzD9xdXO— Cherie Hannam (@HannamCj) August 24, 2016
Whilst France humiliates Muslim women on its beaches, Scotland is embracing cultural diversity #Scotland #cohesion https://t.co/eA4IihA1NH— Amberley B-Peek (@AmberleyPeek) August 24, 2016
After reading about the poor lady in Nice who had to remove her burkini, I was v happy to read about @policescotland https://t.co/fRa7Hw04QJ— Sophie Toumazis (@tpr_media_PR) August 24, 2016
As France chooses to stigmatise, humiliate and demonise Muslim women by banning the burkini, Scotland chooses this. https://t.co/kpkdgW2yf7— Miriam Brett (@MiriamBrett) August 24, 2016
