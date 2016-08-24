Reckon you've got what it takes to revive London's dwindling clubbing scene? Got a master plan for "developing and diversifying" London's night time economy? If you're looking for a job right now, you're in luck.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is advertising for a "Night Czar" to help him save London's nightlife, one of his key election pledges that gained favour with young people across the capital.
The successful candidate will need to work just 2.5 days per week for a not-too-shabby £35,000 annual salary. And a seriously cool job title.
They'll work alongside Khan (lucky them!), the Night Time Commission, local authorities, businesses, the Metropolitan Police, and Transport For London to "shape London’s future as a 24-hour city" and ensure it's a success both commercially and socially.
This is the first such role to be advertised in the UK, but Mirik Milan does a similar job in Amsterdam.
London's nightlight is having a bit of an identity crisis at the moment. The Night Tube finally arrived on the Central and Victoria lines last weekend, but at the same time, clubs in the capital are closing every month. Fabric recently shut its doors "indefinitely" after two drug-related deaths, although Khan has said he wants to protect "the future of the club".
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is advertising for a "Night Czar" to help him save London's nightlife, one of his key election pledges that gained favour with young people across the capital.
The successful candidate will need to work just 2.5 days per week for a not-too-shabby £35,000 annual salary. And a seriously cool job title.
They'll work alongside Khan (lucky them!), the Night Time Commission, local authorities, businesses, the Metropolitan Police, and Transport For London to "shape London’s future as a 24-hour city" and ensure it's a success both commercially and socially.
This is the first such role to be advertised in the UK, but Mirik Milan does a similar job in Amsterdam.
London's nightlight is having a bit of an identity crisis at the moment. The Night Tube finally arrived on the Central and Victoria lines last weekend, but at the same time, clubs in the capital are closing every month. Fabric recently shut its doors "indefinitely" after two drug-related deaths, although Khan has said he wants to protect "the future of the club".
Advertisement
I'm urging #Fabric, the Met & Islington to find an approach that protects clubbers' safety & the future of the club. https://t.co/49akkgOnAq— Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) August 16, 2016
Will the new Night Czar be able to turn London's night time economy around?
Applicants have until Monday the 12th of September to apply – long enough to craft a cracking cover letter and become the Queen Of The Night.
Good luck!
Advertisement