Last June, I was on a swing through California when I had the opportunity to do a small town hall in Los Angeles. Those are actually my favourite kinds of events. Big rallies are exciting, but I much prefer having conversations with people — hearing directly from them about what’s on their minds, then working together to think through what solutions might (or should) be available.That night in L.A., I met a young woman named Chrissy Chambers, who went through an awful ordeal. Her ex-boyfriend secretly taped himself sexually assaulting her. After they broke up, he posted the video online without her permission or knowledge on more than 30 pornography sites. She said that the experience made her feel like she’d been “stripped of her dignity.” No one should have to endure something like that.So Chrissy turned her personal humiliation into a powerful call to action. She organised nearly 200,000 people to petition Congress to strengthen laws against “revenge porn.” And now, the Congresswoman she petitioned, Rep. Jackie Speier, has introduced a bill seeking to criminalise revenge porn and protect the privacy of women like Chrissy.Listening to Chrissy speak, I was bowled over by her bravery. After having the most private aspects of her life dragged across cyberspace, you could easily imagine her wanting to move on and forget the whole ordeal. Instead, in hopes of helping other women, she chose to tell her story.