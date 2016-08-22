They’re real fights that matter to your lives. You’re out there every day doing something about them. And learning from your efforts will make me a better president.



So, I want you to know that I see you.



I see you making the drive to a clinic 200 miles away.



I see you dropping your daughter off at daycare so you can make it to class on time.



I see you making the case to your boss for a long-overdue raise, even though you may worry about speaking up for what you deserve.



I see the difference you’re making in the world, in your own lives, and in the lives of the people you love.



And if I have the opportunity, I’ll do whatever I can to make things a little easier for you.



Just because you can and do wage these fights doesn’t mean you should have to.



Hillary Clinton is running for president and is the Democratic Party's first female nominee. The views expressed here are her own.