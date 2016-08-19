A first date with me usually goes a little something like this: I show up late and frazzled, offer a bunch of apologies, and order a drink. The standard small talk ensues — "How was your day?" "What's the worst Bumble experience you've had?" Will anyone ever love me? — and then, we get into the job-description thing. I explain that I'm a beauty editor and that I write about hair, makeup, and skin care for a living. The guy proceeds to incorrectly refer to me as a fashion editor for the remainder of the evening. Then, the second drink arrives.



Halfway through that drink is when dates usually start getting fun. You move a little closer, maybe there's some hand-on-leg action, and the conversation gets deeper. This is when, inevitably, the "Do you love what you do?" question gets thrown out. (And this isn't some fictional formula I'm making up for the sake of this story — like clockwork, everyone asks the same exact questions, making them all weirdly blur together.) My answer, the last four times: "I do, yeah. I know being a beauty editor sounds superficial and like I'm just testing lipsticks all day, but it's so much more than that. I find the psychology behind why we do what we do to look the way we want so fascinating, and I'm really into injectables, plastic surgery, and the science of skin care."



Well, if insanity is repeating the same thing over and over and expecting a different result, then I must be crazy, because none of those first dates have led to second dates. And yes, there could be a million other reasons, but speaking as a straight woman, I'm leading with this one for now: Injectables and plastic surgery freak dudes out. And a 26-year-old woman who says she's interested in them is even freakier. The men pull away imperceptibly, raise their brows (which creates so many lines! Relax your expression!, I want to say), and ask: "But you'd never do any of that, right?"

