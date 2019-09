Maybe I should lie. For the sake of maintaining pleasantries, it'd be in my best interest to. But I have this self-defeating disease that only lets me lie about how much I paid for shoes; never the personal, this-stranger-doesn't-need-to-know-this stuff. So, instead, I basically turn into a pharmaceutical sales rep and launch into my spiel about how much I love getting Botox, why it's preventative , how filler injections can actually boost collagen production long after the hyaluronic acid has been absorbed — and, oh yeah, I got a nose job when I was 16. We move on to other topics, a third round usually gets ordered, sometimes we make out by the subway entrance. Goodbye, the end, that's all, folks.Recently, one guy asked where I'd draw the line: "Would you get a boob job? Calf implants?" (The real question, I assume, was: "Just how fake are you?") The hypothetical answer, for me, will always be yes — I'm not closing myself off to the choice to make any alteration to my appearance (for any reason), from now until the end of time. But it just so happens that I like my breasts, lips, and, I guess, my calves as they are right now. In my mind, there's no distinction between a woman who gets lip injections and a woman who bleaches her hair from brown to blond. Only one of those comes with a heavy stigma, though.My theory is that men don't like when we break the illusion, when we admit that society's expectation for us to be beautiful and young and effortless and natural actually takes really fucking hard work — from no-makeup makeup to no-injections injections. "No one wants to know that Oz is just a regular, old guy," agreed my date.It's also true that injectables and plastic surgery have gained a bad reputation — mostly for being done poorly. The average person only knows Botox and Restylane as they relate to the Real Housewives, so they assume expression-less faces and blown-up lips are always the end result of these treatments. "Men think of the L.A. woman who has the Range Rover, the bag, and the face. It's a status symbol to have that injected look, but it doesn't have to look that way," says Lisa Goodman, PA, founder of GoodSkin LA , which takes a European approach to injectables (read: very subtle, very gradual). No one notices all the great work because, well, that's the point. It's why I could say I've never had anyone touch my face and people would believe me. But, clearly, that's not my M.O.