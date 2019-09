This article was originally published on August 14, 2016.Ryan Lochte and three of his teammates were robbed after a party in Rio on Sunday morning, the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) told Reuters . The swimmers were on their way to the Olympic Village when several men posing as police officers stopped their taxi and ordered them to hand over their money and possessions.Lochte told NBC that someone put a gun up to his head. “They pulled out their guns, they told the other swimmers to get down on the ground — they got down on the ground," he said."I refused, I was like we didn’t do anything wrong, so — I’m not getting down on the ground," he continued. "And then, the guy pulled out his gun, he cocked it, put it to my forehead and he said, 'Get down.' I put my hands up, I was like ‘whatever.’ He took our money, he took my wallet — he left my cell phone, he left my credentials.”"I think they’re all shaken up…they just took their wallets and basically that was it," Lochte's mother, Ileana Lochte, told USA Today The USOC initially called the reports false, later confirming with the swimmers and issuing a new statement.