What Happens Next?

In a blog post on the company's website last night, founder Will Shu said he still thinks the pay scheme is a good idea. "We truly believe – and have seen in previous trials – that average driver fees will increase," he wrote.Deliveroo will go ahead with a trial of the new payment scheme, on 280 out of 3,000 riders in London, but it now won't force riders to sign a contract agreeing to it. They can try it and opt out.However, if they don't want to and the trial is taking place in their assigned delivery zone – including parts of Camden, Hampstead and Belsize Park in London – they'll have to work elsewhere, in an area they might not know. "If riders wish to stick with the old scheme, we simply ask them to move over to a neighbouring zone, no more than two miles away," Shu said.The trial will last until the 14th of September, when the company will meet with riders to discuss their month's pay. So, until we know how what riders make of the new deal, we can't be sure what the impact will be.Unfortunately, the only way to ensure your takeaway finds it way to you ethically is to go and get it yourself.