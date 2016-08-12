Tory MP Brands Feminism As "Nonsense"

Natalie Gil
“In this day and age the feminist zealots really do want women to have their cake and eat it.

“They fight for their version of equality on all the things that suit women – but are very quick to point out that women need special protections and treatment on other things.”

No, this isn't a spotty men's rights activist talking to his 20 Youtube subscribers from his childhood bedroom.

These are the remarks of Philip Davies, the Conservative MP for Shipley, who recently spoke at a men's rights conference hosted by an anti-feminism political party, The Guardian revealed.
The MP, who represents nearly 70,000 people in parliament, also said the legal system in Britain discriminates against men and is biased towards women. Even in the face of stark evidence to the contrary.

Worryingly, Davies sits on the Justice Select Committee, which scrutinises the policies of the Ministry of Justice and how it is run.
“I don’t believe there’s an issue between men and women. The problem is being stirred up by those who can be described as militant feminists and the politically correct males who pander to this nonsense," he said.

“It seems to me that this has led to an ‘equality but only when it suits’ agenda that applies to women. The drive for women to have so-called equality on all the things that suit the politically correct agenda but not other things that don’t is of increasing concern to me."
Davies's parliamentary voting record shows he has consistently voted against policies promoting equality. He voted against workplace equality targets and in 2002 presented a private member’s bill that would have repealed the Sex Discrimination Act 2002, reported The Guardian.

People are aghast at his laughably outdated views and the fact he had the temerity to air them publicly as an MP for a mainstream party.
Many women made light of his depressing comments by tweeting photos of themselves with cake.
The conference at which Davies spoke, known as the "International Conference on Men’s Issues", was organised by the Justice for Men and Boys party (J4MB).

The party was founded in 2013 by retired business consultant Mike Buchanan to oppose feminism.

"Only a small minority of women are feminists," according to the party's Wordpress blog. "They seek gender supremacy, regardless of the impact on men, women, boys, girls, families, public institutions, and wider society. They are driven by misandry (the hatred of men)."

OK then.
