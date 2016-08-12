“They fight for their version of equality on all the things that suit women – but are very quick to point out that women need special protections and treatment on other things.”
No, this isn't a spotty men's rights activist talking to his 20 Youtube subscribers from his childhood bedroom.
These are the remarks of Philip Davies, the Conservative MP for Shipley, who recently spoke at a men's rights conference hosted by an anti-feminism political party, The Guardian revealed.
The MP, who represents nearly 70,000 people in parliament, also said the legal system in Britain discriminates against men and is biased towards women. Even in the face of stark evidence to the contrary.
Worryingly, Davies sits on the Justice Select Committee, which scrutinises the policies of the Ministry of Justice and how it is run.
“It seems to me that this has led to an ‘equality but only when it suits’ agenda that applies to women. The drive for women to have so-called equality on all the things that suit the politically correct agenda but not other things that don’t is of increasing concern to me."
People are aghast at his laughably outdated views and the fact he had the temerity to air them publicly as an MP for a mainstream party.
I am proud to call myself a feminist. Philip Davies' remarks are truly ignorant. https://t.co/CDL7BS1YCX— Tim Farron (@timfarron) August 12, 2016
Cake I baked for Tory MP Philip Davies, as he's obviously so jealous of women having theirs and eating it too: pic.twitter.com/KL3APdSRqB— Nick Norton (@OnlyForKoolKids) August 12, 2016
Whereas the men's movement want to be able to rape women and then blame them for it. https://t.co/ilgMsJKYH6— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) August 12, 2016
Oh hey @PhilipDaviesMP here are some feminists having their cake & eating it #philipdavies #feministseatcake pic.twitter.com/7GjzrwvSKP— Alice Stride (@AliceJRStride) August 12, 2016
Having my cake and eating it Philip Davies !! #whinyfeministofthemonth @PhilipDaviesMP @guardian pic.twitter.com/xzm8ZZYsa6— Grace Wyld (@GraceWyld) August 12, 2016
No apologies to @PhilipDaviesMP for having cake and eating it! #feministzealot #letthemeatcake pic.twitter.com/EpvMNGBvg9— Hanna Thomas (@hannathomas) August 12, 2016
Treating myself to some cake today inspired by @PhilipDaviesMP #feministzealot #letthemeatcake @MissEllieMae pic.twitter.com/tYZZCSg8HR— Carys Afoko (@carysafoko) August 12, 2016
The party was founded in 2013 by retired business consultant Mike Buchanan to oppose feminism.
"Only a small minority of women are feminists," according to the party's Wordpress blog. "They seek gender supremacy, regardless of the impact on men, women, boys, girls, families, public institutions, and wider society. They are driven by misandry (the hatred of men)."
OK then.