Nauru Abuse Refugee Women Australia

Julie explains that the abuse is two-fold: women are suffering humiliation and harassment from those working in the camp itself, but those who have been released and live in the community are in even more danger. Included in AWSWN’s report is the case of one unnamed woman who, having been moved out of the detention centre, says she was raped while unconscious, having suffered a seizure, and another of a young African woman who has not come out of her room since being raped.



“No one has been prosecuted for these crimes,” explains Julie. “There’s not accountability, it’s like shooting fish in a barrel. It’s a hopeless situation.”



As well as the sexual harassment detailed in the recently leaked reports, the Nauru files revealed the extent of suffering for children being held in the detention centres; more than half of the reports (51.3%) involved children, many of whom were clearly extremely traumatised, as are their mothers. Julie comments: “The women who have children are so angry that they can’t protect their kids. I am a mother and I can think of no greater ill than not being able to protect my child. They are just so paralysed by fear and despair.”

