Sociologically, it’s thought that gang rape is caused by a number of factors. According to psychologist David Lisak, an expert in sexual and violent crime, speaking in the New York Times on the subject of the Delhi gang rape and gang rape more broadly, one reason is the idea that a woman is culturally worthless or deserves it (see the “victim blaming” Christa talks about.) Another reason is mob mentality – the idea that you are less culpable for a crime if it is committed in numbers, as well as a culture of competitive masculinity, and the notion that “if a man’s sense of efficacy and competence as a man is threatened, it [gang rape] is a way of restoring their masculinity.” In a report published in the Lancet journal ( Jewkes et al (2013) “sexual entitlement”, “entertainment” and “a means of punishment” were the main reasons cited by perpetrators of gang rape across Asia.In India specifically, it seems there is another impetus for gang rape that is on the rise: profiteering. According to the India Times , videos of gang rapes fetch around £1 and last 2-5 minutes. “Porn is passe. These real life crimes are the rage,” a shopkeeper told the paper anonymously. Christa explains that the issues surrounding the videoing of these crimes is complicated; it can be used to blackmail the victim into staying quiet, but also used as evidence against the perpetrators. When footage from the aforementioned rape in Rio was disseminated online, Christa says it allowed prosecutors to establish that the rape had happened, that the victim was unconscious and unable to defend herself. But she points out that the consequences of videoing can be enormous for the survivor of the assault: “Really, it means there’s no end date.”As it stands, women are being prosecuted in the Arab Emirates for their own gang rapes under convictions spanning illicit sex, alcohol consumption and sex with multiple partners. In Papua New Guinea, where the law enforcement to population ratio is very low, a Lancet study found that around one in seven men admitted to having committed gang rape. In India, Singapore, Lebanon Malta and the Bahamas a man is still legally entitled to rape his own wife. Around the world, rape is literally written into the law. If anything is going to change, survivors need to be made to feel like they can report incidents of rape and obtain justice, while perpetrators need to understand that they will face proper jail time if they commit such a crime.Meanwhile, Equality Now are chipping away at the issue as they continue to monitor how the Brazil gang rape case is unfolding, making sure that the defence council doesn’t bring up the survivor’s sexual history, for example. "All perpetrators in the Rio case must be arrested and a trial needs to take place which does not further victimise the survivor," says Christa. "We need law enforcement to have regular training on this issue and employ a victim-centred approach in cases of sexual assault. We need first responders to provide forensic examinations carefully and quickly. And we need services for victims to be provided by the government."If you would like to support Equality Now's campaign, visit the campaign web page here . If you would like to speak to someone about a rape, you can contact the UK charity Rape Crisis