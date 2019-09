It's a common frustration among many women – you're absolutely killing it at work, at the top of your game, even. And yet people still compare you to the men around you.Marta Vieira da Silva is thought the best female footballer player ever and has been dazzling audiences at the Rio Olympics as part of the Brazilian women's team.She's been playing for her country since she was 16 years old and helped Brazil beat China by 3-0 in the opening match at the Games.Da Silva's stunning performance elicited chants from fans: "Marta is better than Neymar!", referring to the Brazilian striker thought to be one of the world's best players. After the match, she was even asked if she’s better than Neymar.But da Silva didn't take kindly to these comparisons. She has also been compared to Brazilian legend Pele throughout her career, who himself called her "Pele with a skirt" "Marta is Marta, Neymar is Neymar," she told a reporter , visibly unhappy about the question.