She was then asked if a gold medal at the Games would finally stop the comparisons to men and help boost support for women's football in Brazil.



"I have to live my life day-to-day and try my best on the field with my team to get victories. I don’t know what’s going to happen if we win the gold medal. We want the gold medal for ourselves, for our careers, for women’s soccer."



Da Silva has been credited with increasing the popularity of the women's game in Brazil, but she said there's a long way to go before it's as big as the men's game in the country.



"A lot has to happen and evolve and we know that, but the support is way bigger now compared to when I started playing."