And one summer, while working in a bar where the owner’s son “thought it was his right to sleep with all the waitresses,” Ellie* was faced with him “keeping on at me [about having sex], despite me saying ‘f*** off’." One day he accosted her on the stairs indecently exposing himself.What these women told me – as anonymous case studies – is a worrying indicator of how women can be and are still treated in the workplace. While the gender pay gap is slowly closing to the point it’s reversed amongst those aged 22-29 , the price some young women have to pay in return for their time and effort at work comes in myriad forms of sexual harassment.According to new research released today, two-thirds of young women face sexual harassment – ranging from jokes to unwanted sexual touching or advances – at their place of work. In the first ever study of its kind, the “Still just a bit of banter?” investigation conducted by the workers’ union, the Trades Union Congress (TUC), in association with feminist activist Laura Bates’ Everyday Sexism Project, found that 63% of young women between the ages of 18 and 24 had experienced sexual harassment compared to 52% of women of all ages.The study, conducted across 1500 participants from the UK, also found that BME women are more likely to face a combination of racial and sexual harassment and that those on zero-hours contracts, doing precarious work or agency or hospitality work, are far more likely to be the object of sexual harassment in the workplace than those in steadier work.These results are quite something when you consider that sexual harassment law in the workplace, introduced in 1975 via the Sex Discrimination Act, was meant to make things better for younger generations of women entering the world of work.The problem is clear, as many of the Tweets received on Everyday Sexism’s #standingup hashtag for documenting experiences of workplace harassment could attest. “A senior manager that has no female staff because he ‘has just never found a woman that is good enough’” is the statement one woman shared. Another woman “was called a prude for objecting to Porn Fridays where female colleagues' faces were photoshopped onto porn pics.”It’s not just that the incidents happen, it’s that they continue to happen and help contribute to a culture where women and their work are not taken as seriously as men and their work. One woman explained in the report that she complained to HR “about a sexist and flirty CEO" and was "told to put up with it as [she is] ‘young and pretty and they’re men, what do you expect?’”