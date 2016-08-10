

Something has to change, and it cannot be that women have to “toughen up” in order to deflect their male colleagues’ (it is, 9 out of 10 times, according to the data, a male perpetrator of workplace harassment) jokes, pokes or advances.



So how do we put a stop to it? Laura Bates tells Refinery29 she wants this “rampant problem” to be tackled at all levels. First, “The government must scrap tribunal fees, which have proved a clear barrier to justice for thousands of women, and reinstitute measures that would make it an employer's duty to protect workers from sexual harassment perpetrated by clients and customers. We also want all workers, regardless of employment status or type of contract, to be given rights and protection at work.”



What can employers do? “They must institute comprehensive training and implement clear, victim-centred reporting procedures that don't require a victim to report directly to the perpetrator and protect those who come forward from negative treatment as a result.” And as for us, the cogs in the working world’s machinery? “Many of the women who share their stories with us make it clear that they feel trapped by a culture of complicity,” says Laura. “They don't feel able to speak out because of a sense of normalisation.”

