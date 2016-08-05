Black Lives Matter Protestors Take UK Cities

This morning, a group of protestors in London lay down in the road on the approach to Heathrow airport, causing "traffic chaos", The Guardian reported. They held a banner that read: "This is a crisis."
London's Metropolitan police said a number of people were arrested. A spokesperson for Heathrow airport apologised to "passengers whose journeys are being disrupted", and said the airport is "working with the authorities to resolve the issue".
BREAKING: Heathrow Airport traffic SHUT DOWN by #BlackLivesMatter protesters #BlackAugust https://t.co/m7yARoCtZH pic.twitter.com/ervZivXfpb— Leda Reynolds (@Leda__Reynolds) August 5, 2016
Activists also blocked the road to the city's airport in Birmingham, while they chanted “No justice, no peace”. Four women and one man were arrested just before 7.30am on the A45 in Solihull, close to Birmingham airport, according to a West Midlands police spokeswoman.
Successful blockade Birmingham #Shutdown Black Lives Matter #BLMUK pic.twitter.com/mdcgTFT1MA— Maya Evans (@MayaAnneEvans) August 5, 2016
"It is believed that the unplanned demonstration is in line with a national #BlackLivesMatter protest. Our priority will remain the safety of everyone involved and to bring the demonstration to a peaceful conclusion.”
Black lives matter protest Nottingham town centre, chained themselves to the floor, all trams and most buses stopped pic.twitter.com/Z8hWeNRVSK— Joe Howey (@howey555) August 5, 2016
The #BlackLivesMatterUK group previously announced on Twitter that they were calling for a "nationwide shutdown". The Facebook event page says: "5 years ago. 1 day after they killed Mark Duggan. 1 day before the riots. A moment for rage, reflection and rebuilding. A moment for coordinated nationwide action."
We call a nationwide #Shutdown because #BlackLivesMatter, because this is a crisis.— #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) August 4, 2016
YES so glad @ukblm are doing their #shutdown. #BlackLivesMatter in the UK; racism is alive and killing black people in the UK.— June Eric-Udorie (@juneericudorie) August 5, 2016
Solidarity with the UK's #BlackLivesMatter #shutdown https://t.co/XTczrC4s2M— Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) August 5, 2016
M4 towards Heathrow now #Shutdown. If we don't get justice, SHUT IT DOWN! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/hJavhHm3ey— Wail Qasim (@WailQ) August 5, 2016
Shame #BlackLivesMatter pick on families going on holiday. Black people are part of our UK and of course they matter https://t.co/HV2pANdYaM— Londolozi (@Londolozi15) August 5, 2016