Amina Al-Jeffery, 21, was a normal school girl in Wales until 2012, when her father allegedly sent her to Saudi Arabia against her will because she “kissed a guy”. Her story is a shocking reminder of just how far away equality for women still is in many countries around the world.Al-Jeffery, who was born and brought up in Swansea and has dual British and Saudi Arabian nationality, says her father, Mohammed Al-Jeffery, a Saudi Arabian academic, locked her up at his home in the Saudi city of Jeddah when she was 16. Her mother and eight siblings still live in the UK.She was reportedly confined to a bedroom with metal bars on the window, beaten and deprived of food and water, The Guardian reported Al-Jeffery also said she had been “physically abused” by having her head smacked against a wall, and sometimes had to use her room as a toilet because she wasn’t allowed to leave, reported the BBC Al-Jeffery’s father claimed she had become a "reckless" teenager, taking drugs, clubbing and “spending time with older men". He had also accused the British government of "doing nothing" to stop her, the BBC reported Al-Jeffery reached out to British lawyer Anne-Marie Hutchinson QC by email last December when she had escaped and “was on the run for the few days”, before being put in a refuge. But she was removed from the refuge in early January, and her father then “issued proceedings before the Saudi Arabian courts to compel her to observe his commands and… live her life under his control”, Hutchinson told the BBC On Wednesday, a High Court judge in the UK ruled that Al-Jeffery must be allowed to return home to the UK. Mr Justice Holman said she had been "deprived of her liberty" and her father must enable her to return by the 11th of September, the BBC reported