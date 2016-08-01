How PrEP works

Terri L. Wilder is an HIV/AIDS Education Director in the U.S., where PrEP is more accessible than the UK. She explains how it works over there: “People who are interested in PrEP find a medical provider who is willing to write a prescription for it. The medical provider and the patient have a discussion and determine if the patient is a good candidate for PrEP. If the person is a good candidate, the medical provider tests the person for HIV. If the HIV test comes back negative, the person can start on PrEP.”



Once you’ve got your PrEP prescription written, you’ll take a daily dose of it and visit your doctor regularly for check ups. Side effects are thought to be minimal. The whole thing might sound time consuming, but according to AIDS organisation the Terrence Higgins Trust, “People living with HIV need to take lifelong treatment. PrEP consists of fewer drugs and people only need to take it during periods when they are at risk of HIV.”



PrEP’s Potential

“PrEP has the potential to turn the tide on the HIV epidemic,” explains Deborah Gold, Chief Executive of the National AIDS Trust. “Despite the incredible work of three decades in HIV prevention, the numbers who acquire HIV in the UK continue to rise. Condoms remain a crucial mainstay of intravenous prevention, but the evidence shows that condoms alone will not end HIV.” Deborah says that we “need to try something else”, and believes PrEP could be that change.



Likewise, Laura, who is 38, works in social care, and is HIV Positive, desperately wants to see PrEP come to market in the UK. “I am a Person Living with HIV and if I had the option of taking PrEP before I was diagnosed, I would have. The increase in cases of HIV diagnosis shows that current prevention methods are not enough.” For Laura, a young African woman living in London, PrEP would mean “increased control and sexual health choices for young women of child bearing age who intend to have children, and for who there may be episodes where we choose not to use a condom because we would like to conceive.” Just one example of a scenario in which PrEP could change people's lives.



