Why Men In Iran Are Taking Selfies Wearing Hijabs

Iran is known for its strict policing of women’s dress and behaviour. Women have spearheaded the fightback against enforced hijab so far, and now men are joining in.In the last week, many men have posted photos of themselves wearing the hijab to social media, in solidarity with women in the country, who are forced to cover their heads in public, the Independent reported Many of the photos show a man wearing the hijab next to his wife or a female relative whose hair is uncovered.In Iran, undercover agents, the so-called “morality police” , roam the streets to ensure women wear the hijab and comply with the rules. Women face punishment, from fines to imprisonment, if they are seen without the hijab or are wearing it so far back that their hair is exposed, known as “bad hijab”. These rules have been in place since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, before which fashion in Iran was unrecognisable from what we see today.