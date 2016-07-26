A knife-wielding attacker has killed 19 people and injured up to 26 more at a facility for the handicapped close to Tokyo, reports The Guardian.
Police tell NHK that they a facility employee called them just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to say that a man carrying a knife forced entry into the building. Satoshi Uematsu, a 26-year-old former employee, reportedly turned himself in as the attacker and was taken into custody just after 3 a.m.
The police don’t have a motive for the attack yet, but it’s already one of the deadliest in the country since the end of World War II.
“We are still confirming details of the case,” a police spokesman told The Guardian.
The Tsukui Yamayuri En (Tsukui Lily Garden) facility, where the attack took place, is in Sagamihara in the Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo. The facility offers medical care, a swimming pool, and a gym to a maximum of 150 residents, Kyodo News reports.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Police tell NHK that they a facility employee called them just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to say that a man carrying a knife forced entry into the building. Satoshi Uematsu, a 26-year-old former employee, reportedly turned himself in as the attacker and was taken into custody just after 3 a.m.
The police don’t have a motive for the attack yet, but it’s already one of the deadliest in the country since the end of World War II.
“We are still confirming details of the case,” a police spokesman told The Guardian.
The Tsukui Yamayuri En (Tsukui Lily Garden) facility, where the attack took place, is in Sagamihara in the Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo. The facility offers medical care, a swimming pool, and a gym to a maximum of 150 residents, Kyodo News reports.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Advertisement