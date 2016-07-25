Update: A shooting in Fort Myers, FL, in which two teenagers were killed, was "not an act of terrorism,” police have said.
A 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot dead in the attack, according to The Associated Press.
This story was originally published on July 25, 2016.
Two people have been killed and up to 16 have been shot at a nightclub in the Florida city of Fort Myers, the BBC reports.
The gunman opened fire at Club Blu, which was reportedly hosting a party for teenagers, at around 12.30am, the Daily Mail reports. Victims have not yet been identified.
Lieutenant Jim Mulligan of Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that as many as 17 people have been wounded.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
The attack comes just six weeks after 49 people were killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
This is a breaking news story which will be updated with more details as they emerge.
