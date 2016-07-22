We’ve all done it. Sometimes (OK, many times) we need a tea or coffee, and the slight problem of not having our own milk in the shared fridge isn’t going to stop us. Chances are, the owner would tell us to help ourselves anyway, right? Right???
Er, not if they're anything like one woman in the US, who just went to terrifying lengths to get revenge on a colleague she believed was stealing her coffee cream.
After becoming agitated that someone was apparently using it without her permission, the unidentified women decided to place an alternative sweet white substance in the jar.
Remember the look on Kris Jenner's face when Kim and Kourtney told the family they’d just chowed down on human placenta? We bet the thief got a similar shock when they read the office worker's note, which read: “Good morning …
“To whomever has been enjoying my coffee creamer all week... Surprise!!!
“You've been drinking my breast milk. Hope you've enjoyed - cheers!”
She even included a cheeky nod to health at the end: “P.S. It’s organic. So no worries :)”
People have gone nuts over the note on Reddit and the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook advice page, where it has attracted nearly 12,000 shares and over 1000 comments so far.
Many seem to empathise with the woman's plight and shared personal stories of getting their own back on office food and milk thieves.
While breast milk is apparently in high demand in some adult circles, we're guessing this might encourage you to pop to the shops yourself – or at least think twice before "borrowing" a stranger's milk...
