It seems like only yesterday that hordes of students took to London’s streets to protest against the government's decision to raise the cap on tuition fees to £9,000 in 2010.
And now we could be about to see a whole new generation of angry young people rising up against the cost of higher education.
Some English universities have already increased their fees for students starting their degrees in 2017, despite the fact that MPs haven’t even finished debating government plans that would allow them to do so. The plan is part of the Higher Education and Research Bill, which was published by the government in May.
The government has proposed that universities be allowed to increase their fees above £9,000 with inflation if they meet a certain level of teaching quality. For 2017, this would mean they could charge an extra £250, and that fees could reach over £10,000 within the next four years, the BBC reported.
Durham, Kent and Royal Holloway have listed their fees online as £9,250 for students hoping to begin their studies in autumn 2017. Many are outraged by what they see as an audacious move by these universities.
Liberal Democrat education spokesman John Pugh said it was an example of "disgraceful arrogance”, the BBC reported. While Sally Hunt, leader of the University and College union, which represents staff in further and higher education, called the universities “foolish” and said it “will [do] nothing to quell concerns from students and parents that they are simply after as much cash as they can get”.
Many young people have also aired their understandable frustration at the prospect of their generation being saddled with even more debt than they had envisaged.
raising tuition fees in "high quality" unis will mean well off students go to 'better' unis and poorer students go to seemingly worse unis!!— amelia williamson (@_ameliawww) July 20, 2016
'Young suffer as pensioners continue to prosper, says IFS' - so they're raising tuition fees #tuitionfees #logic https://t.co/d7cDk9ZMaz— new acc (@Lilly1693) July 20, 2016
So disappointed in my own uni announcing higher tuition fees which will no doubt influence others. University should not be for the elite!!— Amy Stokes (@amystokes_) July 20, 2016
Disappointed to see @UniKent suggesting charging higher tuition fees for undergrad courses come 2017. Not sure I got my nine grand's worth.— Ollie Coekin (@OCoekin) July 20, 2016
What a joke some universities have increased their tuition fees, not as if we had enough debt already.— Edward||张家梁 (@Edwasian) July 20, 2016
Sorana Vieru, vice president of higher education at the National Union of Students (NUS), said a further fee increase "will have a damaging impact on students" and that "the funding system for higher education needs an overhaul, with students’ interests prioritised," reported The Independent.
She added: "We are disappointed to see some universities are pushing ahead with these changes rather than fighting back against the reforms and a funding system that clearly doesn’t suit the needs of the sector and students."
