Smith claims to stand on the left of Labour, like Corbyn, and recently said he would "modernise" the values that he and Corbyn share. Kate Green MP, who is involved in Smith's campaign, said both men believe in "democratic socialism, anti-austerity, equality, justice… The difference is that [Smith] might be able to take those ideas to the people that we need, in a way that I just don’t think Jeremy can,” The Guardian reported On Monday, Smith voted to renew Trident, the country's nuclear deterrent system, like most other Labour MPs. By contrast, Corbyn voted against. Smith's voting record in Parliament also shows he has voted in the same way as other Labour MPs on the vast majority of issues.When it comes to policies going forward, Smith recently said he would reverse austerity and invest £200bn in infrastructure, The Guardian reported . He also pledged to hold a second EU referendum and said he would introduce an act to ensure future governments cannot take Britain into conflict without sufficient parliamentary scrutiny.