It’s 7:59 a.m. Do you know where your Oyster card is? If you’re us, of course you don’t. Because we’re distracted and over-scheduled. Plus, life is messy — and so are our apartments. Thankfully, Lucie Davis, a 22-year-old grad student at London’s famed design school Central Saint Martins, has got our back. The jewellery-design student has created sets of acrylic nails embedded with tiny RFID (radio frequency identification) chips, which allow you to simply touch your hand to the turnstile and breeze right in as if you’d used your Oyster card.
To create the talons, Davis plucked RFID chips from her refillable commuter cards and embedded them into acrylics, AsiaOne reports. Because the RFID-equipped nails use the same tech that fuels a standard commuter card, you can refill them with money, too.
RFID technology is what allows us to make payments with our mobile phones. And according to the report, Davis’ future acrylics could be primed for making credit card payments with the flick of a finger. Imagine being able to pay for a freshly painted mani without having to perilously reach for your wallet. Mind. Blown.
Of course, this idea is in its infancy, so don't get too excited yet, but we can't wait to see how this develops. Chipped nails have never looked this good.
