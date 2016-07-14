Popular representations of nudism reduce it to a hippie-dippy lifestyle or something purely sexual. But, as many nudists can attest, these depictions aren't always right. Often, nudists just feel more comfortable when they're naked than they do when they're clothed. It's as simple as that.
To debunk some of the most common stereotypes, we turned to secret-sharing app Whisper, where many nudists share stories about their lifestyle. Nudists who live with their peers wrote about how free they feel when they're naked, "especially outdoors in warm weather."
Meanwhile, nudists who still live in mainstream society (where clothes are, to say the least, strongly encouraged), described needing a source of refuge. "I feel free only when at home alone," one person wrote. Unfortunately, some find it difficult to share this part of their identity with others for fear of judgment. "Don't hate me for it," another user posted.
Below, we've rounded up 19 secrets about what it's really like to be a nudist, via Whisper.
