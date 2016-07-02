Update: 20 Hostages Killed In Bangladesh Restaurant Attack

Update July 2, 2016, 8:40 a.m.: At least 20 hostages were killed in Friday's attack on a restaurant in Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka, The Guardian reports. Additionally, two police officers and the six gunmen who stormed the popular café are also dead following the hours-long standoff.
Update July 2, 2016, 12:07 a.m.: Bangladeshi security forces stormed the restaurant Saturday morning, NBC News reports. Heavy explosions went off around 7:40 a.m. local time as the forces moved in, according to the Daily Star.
All the gunmen were killed in the raid, local police told NBC News. The police reportedly told a spokesperson for the Japanese ambassador that 12 hostages were rescued, two of whom were Japanese nationals.
Update July 1, 5:14 p.m.: The death toll in Friday's attack on a popular restaurant in the capital of Bangladesh has risen to include two police officers, according to The Guardian. At least 27 officers and one civilian have been reported injured.
A group of gunmen attacked a restaurant in the diplomatic center of Bangladesh's capital city Friday, taking patrons inside hostage.
The attack on Holey Artisan Bakery, a restaurant in Dhaka that is reportedly popular among diplomats and foreigners, happened at about 9:20 p.m. local time, The Guardian reported, citing local media. At least one policeman has been killed by gunfire as officials work to secure the release of hostages.
"We want to resolve this peacefully. We are trying to talk to the attackers," police Chief Benazir Ahmed said, according to the BBC. "Our first priority is to save the lives of the people trapped inside."
It is believed that some of the hostages are foreigners, The Associated Press reports. A spokesman for the U.S. State Department said all American citizens working under the diplomatic chief there have been accounted for.
The identities of the gunmen and motive behind the attack are not yet known. But the South Asian nation, situated on the eastern edge of India, has seen a rise in violence in recent weeks, according to The AP.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
