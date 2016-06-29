Update June 29, 2:30 p.m.: The Guardian reports that 41 people were killed in the attack on Ataturk Airport, with 13 being identified as foreign nationals and the remainder as Turkish citizens. Another 239 people have been listed as wounded.
Update June 29, 2016, at 4:55 a.m: The attack on Istanbul's Ataturk international airport has reportedly killed at least 36 and injured more than 140 people, officials tell the BBC.
Though there has been no official determination, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says that early suspicions are that the so-called Islamic State was involved in the attack.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the attacks should put the world on high alert against further attacks. "The bombs that exploded in Istanbul today could have gone off at any airport in any city around the world," he tells the BBC.
The White House offered their support in a statement by press secretary Josh Earnest.
“Ataturk International Airport, like Brussels Airport which was attacked earlier this year, is a symbol of international connections and the ties that bind us together,” Earnest said in a statement. “We remain steadfast in our support for Turkey, our NATO ally and partner, along with all of our friends and allies around the world, as we continue to confront the threat of terrorism.”
Hilary Clinton offered a written statement posted in a tweet: "All Americans stand united with the people of Turkey against this campaign of hatred and violence," Clinton wrote.
The airport was closed to air traffic following the attacks, and the US Federal Aviation Administration temporarily suspended travel between the US and Istanbul, though flights have now resumed at the airport, albeit with many delays and cancellations, the BBC reports.
Update 10:24p.m.: According to Instabul’s governor, Vasip Şahin, the explosions in the Ataturk airport have left at least 28 dead and 60 wounded, The Associated Press reported.
This story was originally published on June 28, 2016, at 9:16 p.m.
Two explosions rocked the Ataturk International Airport, Istanbul’s main airport, the BBC and other multiple media outlets have reported.
At least 10 people were killed in the blasts, The Associated Press reported.
According to the Turkish justice minister, Bekir Bozdag, two people blew themselves up after the authorities opened fire at them in the airport's international terminal.
The minister also said that the authorities fired at the suspects in an effort to neutralize them, CNN International reported.
Some unconfirmed photos and videos showing debris outside the terminal, as taxis and people flee, have appeared on social media.
This has been the latest incident in a series of attacks Turkey’s biggest city has seen this year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
1st photo from Istanbul's Ataturk airport where 2 major blasts rocked int'l terminal, leaving multiple casualties.pic.twitter.com/xhu1uMfzTS— Mustafa Edib Yılmaz (@MustafaEdib) June 28, 2016
