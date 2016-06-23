Update: A masked man who was believed to be armed was fatally shot by police after an incident at a German cinema on Thursday, according to reports.
A police official told German TV that the suspect entered the theatre outside of Frankfurt and reportedly fired a gun. While initial reports had suggested that dozens were injured, The Associated Press now reports that no one else was hurt.
This story was originally published on June 23, 2016 at 4:10 p.m.
German media is reporting a shooting at a cinema outside of Frankfurt, according to the BBC and other outlets.
Police told The Associated Press that there is a "threat situation," but would not provide further details. It cited local media reports that the gunman is dead.
Publications in Germany are reporting multiple injuries; those reports could not be immediately confirmed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
