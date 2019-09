Since the incident, Westminster have been put under increasing pressure to intervene with the anti-abortion legislation in the country. A government-sponsored appeal against a recent ruling found that the law, outlined above, is actually incompatible with human rights legislation. According to the Guardian , this means that, in short, not allowing rape victims or women with abnormal pregnancies the choice to abort contradicts their basic human rights.Yesterday, pro-choice activists once again gathered in a police-controlled protest to rally support for the overturning of the law. The lobbyists held signs that read: "Abortion is healthcare: It should be free, safe and legal," report the Guardian The abortion pills stunt was part of the demonstrations; pro-choicers delivered the pills – Mifepristone and Misoprostol , which can be taken up to nine weeks into a pregnancy – across the border by drone.The drone started its mission at Omeath in County Louth in the Republic, before landing close by in County Down, Northern Ireland. The protest was a collective effort from several pro-choice groups: Alliance for Choice Labour Alternative and Women On Waves