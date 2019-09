Police are sending out a clear message to football fans across the UK, as incidents of domestic violence are expected to rise during the current Euro 2016 tournament.That's right. Dismally, televised major sports events are known to represent a significant trigger for violence against partners and children. A study led by criminologist and former police officer Stuart Kirby, from Lancaster University, found that attacks were 26% more likely if the national football team won or drew, and 38% more likely if they lost.Analysing the cases reported to the police across three World Cup championships, from 2002 to 2010, the team of researchers also revealed that incidents became more frequent at each new tournament, meaning the problem is getting worse, and the latest Euro 2016 cup is potentially on track to mark a record high in domestic abuse cases.“It’s really important to say that football doesn't cause domestic violence,” clears up Polly Neate, Chief Executive of Women’s Aid , a national charity for abuse survivors. But, together with alcohol, it can be an aggravating factor within an ongoing situation, she explains.Since the last football World Cup, in 2014, Women’s Aid have been running Football United Against Domestic Violence , a collaboration with high-profile football clubs, the Premier League, media, players and supporters to take a firm stand against violence towards women, and call out many overlooked attitudes and behaviours that underpin it.