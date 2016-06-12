Tattoo Artists Are Often The First People To Catch Skin Conditions

Good news for ink lovers: It turns out, your tattoo artist is a great first responder when it comes to bad skin conditions.
According to a new study from the New York University Department of Dermatology, tattoo artists frequently encounter adverse tattoo events like allergies, abnormal healing, and colour-specific reactions. The study also found that about half of the tattoo artists reported receiving formal training about skin conditions related to tattoos.
That means that tattoo artists who received prior training were more likely to provide written aftercare instructions. They were also more likely to ask clients about preexisting skin conditions and even looked for atypical moles.
"These studies suggest that tattooists may be the first line of medical care for people with adverse tattoo reactions," reads the study.
It added, "Because of the role tattoo artists play as advisors on health-related issues, they may be powerful public health allies for dermatologists. Non-medical professionals can reach populations that may not regularly see a dermatologist."
That means that the tattoo artists can be first-line responders to skin care conditions. And, as the study suggests, collaboration with medical professionals could be a major benefit for patients.
