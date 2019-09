Hollywood, I am so bored watching the fear able-bodied people have about becoming disabled play out as a narrative device. It is possible to tell interesting and aesthetically pleasing stories about disabled people enjoying life, falling in love, ruining that love with ridiculous hijinks, and overcoming obstacles that aren’t directly caused by their disability. You know, the same obstacles faced by other humans. I tell these stories every damn day There was a time in my childhood when sitting upright on my own was a heroic act, because everyone believed it was impossible. I conquered that milestone, and now I am an international sex icon in a world where the mainstream media believes the sexiest and most romantic thing I can do is kill myself so that my love interest can be empowered and remember our emotional bond fondly and fuck someone else without feeling guilty. It’s a world in which my biggest challenge is to face my own reasons to not exist.Challenge accepted.I am dauntless, Hollywood. I have climbed literal mountains more imposing than your insistence on confusing "disability" with "character trait."Still, I am very upset that you champion and reinforce the belief that a disabled character can in no way be the catch that makes a not-disabled person’s emotional, romantic, and sexy dreams come true in the long term. I have strong feelings to process and so much trope-busting work to do that I have no choice as a Canadian but to do what all Canadians do when passionately miffed about pervasive ignorance: make a friendly public service announcement.Attention Future Boyfriends:When people tell you how "wonderful" you are for being with me — and they will, frequently — forgive them their unsexiness; they know not what they do.Yes, I know it breaks your heart that people so aggressively insist you are doing me a favour, that you are sacrificing your romantic and personal fulfilment by taking on my beautiful burden. I know it makes you want to barf when they openly imply you are pretending to love me and that your very insincerity is somehow noble.You are noble for supporting my humanitarian efforts by being shirtless so frequently in my prolific and impressive selfies. And we must educate people, even as we pity them, with the artistic and intelligent social commentary that is our PDA.Come here, baby, and let me make it better. We will spend our time making out, not wasting it being angry at people who think being with me is a charitable act.And in case you have watched too many Hollywood movies with their dull, disabled stereotypes, pleased be reassured that I will be too busy having sex with you to kill myself.Sincerely,Your fantasy girlfriend and international sex icon, Erin Clark