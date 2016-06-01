Six months ago, over half a million Brits signed a petition to ban Donald Trump from the UK on account of "hate speech", after he called for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S. (though he backtracked after Sadiq Khan was elected Mayor of London and said he would make an exception.)
Well, it didn't succeed. After being discussed in Parliament on 18th January, the Government responded with: "The Government has a policy of not routinely commenting on individual immigration or exclusion cases."
Now the Republican presidential hopeful has announced plans to come to the UK on 24th June, the day after the EU referendum. According to The Guardian, the billionaire will fly to Scotland to attend the reopening of a hotel and golf resort he owns there. (Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire has undergone a £200m refurbishment.) Trump is said to be a big fan of the country, especially its golf courses, having been quoted last August saying "I love Scotland" and urging them to remain part of the UK.
Features at Turnberry include a £3,500-a-night presidential suite and a ballroom named after, well, himself, obviously.
It is the second golf course in Scotland he owns, having bought an Aberdeenshire resort at Menie, which opened in July 2012.
How will British politicians react to his arrival? 24th June is shaping up to be a pretty interesting day for UK politics.
Well, it didn't succeed. After being discussed in Parliament on 18th January, the Government responded with: "The Government has a policy of not routinely commenting on individual immigration or exclusion cases."
Now the Republican presidential hopeful has announced plans to come to the UK on 24th June, the day after the EU referendum. According to The Guardian, the billionaire will fly to Scotland to attend the reopening of a hotel and golf resort he owns there. (Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire has undergone a £200m refurbishment.) Trump is said to be a big fan of the country, especially its golf courses, having been quoted last August saying "I love Scotland" and urging them to remain part of the UK.
Features at Turnberry include a £3,500-a-night presidential suite and a ballroom named after, well, himself, obviously.
It is the second golf course in Scotland he owns, having bought an Aberdeenshire resort at Menie, which opened in July 2012.
How will British politicians react to his arrival? 24th June is shaping up to be a pretty interesting day for UK politics.
Advertisement