M said she had been arrested many times, assaulted, sexually assaulted, and bullied in custody. She told me she had been raped by police officers and by customers, and she had been robbed. After thirty minutes, my interview in the teashop with her ended abruptly when half a dozen drunk men arrived, some armed with machetes. “Leave now you fuckers, this is none of your business,” they shouted, brandishing their weapons. UT said he believed they were former police officers, and had anticipated them interrupting at some point.



As well as actively abusing gay and transgender people in Hlaing Thayar, staff at Colors Rainbow allege that the police also regularly fail to investigate crimes committed against LGBT people.



Recently, Nat Nat Nwe, a paralegal working with the organisation, documented the brutal murder of a transgender woman, whose body is believed to have been found in a ditch behind a public toilet in Hlaing Thayar. Several people who live and work in the area corroborated the details she told me, but when my translator telephoned the local police station they denied any knowledge of the incident. “The police won’t investigate the case,” Nat Nat speculated, “because they think it’s a good thing when gay people die.”

