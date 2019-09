A key aim of Colors Rainbow’s work, Hla Myat Tun explained, is to make LGBT people aware of the rights they do have. It is far less easy for other people — be that police officers, employers, family members, or just violent, homophobic and transphobic individuals — to abuse or exploit LGBT people who know what they are legally entitled to, and where to seek help if they believe their rights have been violated.But without changes to the law, there are limits to what awareness and advocacy alone can achieve.In November, Myanmar elected a new, civilian government , after decades of military rule . Called the National League for Democracy, it is led by Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winning, pro-democracy icon, who champions human rights. Given this, Colors Rainbow hope that the party might soon bring in legislation to protect people from discrimination based on their sexuality or gender identity.However, the NLD came to power in April, and so far no elected member of parliament has even mentioned LGBT rights in public. In light of this, I asked a colleague to call a senior aide to Aung San Suu Kyi, and asked him if the NLD had any plans to improve the situation. On explanation of the issue, he burst out laughing. “I am not interested,” he said. “Burma is not like in the west; gender issues are not important here”. He continued: “We cannot give priority to that particular issue. We have thousands and thousands of problems, and that gender issue is not important.”For the time being at least, it seems that Myanmar’s LGBT community are going to have to continue standing up for themselves. Because, beyond the incredible work Colors Rainbow do, little is being done to challenge transphobia and homophobia in the country.*Initials have been used to protect the identity of people involved in this story