Since that night, I’ve stopped buying straws and have started asking servers, baristas, and bartenders not to serve them to me. It's a simple request that is in my control, and it helps me start a conversation around ocean health. And that matters.Because if we don’t change our habits, there will be nearly more plastic than fish in our seas by the time my generation’s grandchildren are able to take their first swim lessons.So, what do you see when you look in the mirror each morning? I’m willing to bet that for most of you, “environmentalist” isn’t the first, or even the fifth, word you’d use to describe yourself. I want to change that.As World Oceans Day approaches, I've been reflecting on how I can use my voice to impact individuals through my work with the Lonely Whale Foundation , and as Dell’s Social Good Advocate.This year, there was an exciting increase in attention to our environment thanks to a successful gathering of politicians and thought leaders, like my idols, Jane Goodall and Sylvia Earle, at the COP21 climate talks in Paris . But even though there is more news coverage today, I still feel like there's a lack of power for individuals to make changes on a more personal level.This is where you, the environmentalist, come in. Tackling plastic pollution alone, even as a celebrity, isn't effective. We need to do this together.