Yes, there are plenty of other critical ocean health concerns, from noise pollution to the warming of the waters — but whether we use plastic straws or not is one thing we can control. To be clear, I’m not saying that we have to give up straws altogether, simply plastic straws. There are so many sustainable alternatives today, from glass to bamboo to paper to metal, for both individuals and businesses.



So, while it is a small change, refusing plastic straws is also a crucial step in supporting an individual-led culture of conscious sustainability. If every twenty- and thirtysomething declined plastic or opted for a sustainable straw each weekend, we could eliminate 500 million plastic straws every month.



Share your story of the straw. Share it with a friend, share it with the Lonely Whale, share it with the world online and let’s push forward with an impactful, plastic-free wave of change. You have the power to post and flood the internet with a wave of content that will challenge and enrich the world, not just indulge our desire for distractions.



With your voice, you have the power to start a conversation about plastic pollution at every meal, on every date, and at every happy hour. Use your strong female voice to call out like the sirens you are and refuse straws.

