"The photo project [Mine] is still going strong. I’m planning on an exhibition of all of the photos. I also started a secondary project [called Theirs ] where I’m photographing other trans men, specifically on the masculine end of the spectrum, so they could be genderqueer or whatever. It’s a way for other trans men to also be visible. I’m trying to be very aware of race and identity — I don’t want to just have cisgender-passing trans men. I want to have the whole spectrum represented."I would like to see more trans men out there, and not just in front of the camera but also behind the camera and being able to tell their own stories. The best way to get an authentic take on different lived experiences is to have those people actually tell their stories and not just be in front of the camera, and have a larger say in what’s being represented.""In general, I think people don’t really know that trans men exist because we’re not really visible, and we’re often confused with trans women. People don't see us out there. My biggest thing with working with Thinx is, I’m not that passionate about people’s periods. It’s not something that I want to talk about all the time. I’m an anti-shame activist. I don’t want anybody to be ashamed of anything. I don’t think anybody should be ashamed of their period, I don’t think anybody should be ashamed to be trans, or queer, or gay, or a woman, or anything. So that’s more why I wanted to work with them, is to break [down] shame about something that is often taboo... With the subway campaign, I don’t think most people would even consider a trans person — and now they’re just walking past [one] on their way to work."