So how can the period underwear movement include more people?

"A human with a uterus and ovaries that work is going to get their period — it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. And there are also women who don’t get their period. And trans men, there’s a whole spectrum of trans masculinity, and some people do get it, [but] some people don’t even have that anatomy anymore — it’s complicated.



"It would be good to get more into the spectrum of trans bodies and understand what that looks like, and what those people want, and what makes them feel good. For a trans man to have a period is usually pretty dysphoric, it makes them very unhappy, so knowing what could alleviate some of those things, [for example] a waistband that’s a little wider so it doesn’t squeeze their hips as much... I am very dysphoric about my hips. I know that I’m pretty blessed to not really have that big of hips, but for me, it is something I notice, so having a pair of underwear that doesn’t squeeze your love handles or your hips is something important…. [Also asking,] ‘What underwear do you wear normally? Is it a Uniqlo boxer brief? What is it about that pair that makes it good for you?’ That’s what I wear. Just finding out what would make [trans men] feel good in a pair of underwear [would help]."