It’s a troubling picture, and one corroborated by new research – carried out by Lis Howell, Director of Broadcasting at City University – into the male/female ratio on the UK's primetime news shows over a six-month period between October 2015 and March this year.Howell’s study, which considers the gender split across three categories – including experts and presenters – shows that male experts outnumbered female experts by almost 4 to 1 on both the BBC’s and ITV’s News at 10. Channels 4 and 5, Sky and BBC Radio 4’s Today programme fared slightly better, with (only) twice as many men for women.Howell describes presenting, an area susceptible to greater swings because of the small number of individuals involved, as “still very male dominated”, in spite of a 25% increase in women in the past three years. The uptick – from 4.4 to 3.3 men per woman – is in large part down to the “Laura-Katya effect”, she explained, referring to Laura Kuenssberg, who was made BBC Political Editor in 2015, and Katya Adler, who succeeded Gavin Hewitt as the Corporation’s Europe editor in 2014.Sky managed an even split, while ITV’s figure leapt to 5.1 following Tom Bradby’s appointment as main news anchor. Channel 5 was alone in featuring marginally more female presenters than male, and it's no coincidence that the channel stands alone in having a woman at the helm – “a weird novelty, said Cristina Nicoletti Squires, Editor of Channel 5 News.Clearly, if change is coming, it’s neither fast nor broad enough. In part, this is because issues around diversity and fair representation are tangled up in debates around whether the duty of the media is to reflect our flawed society back at us, or to play a proactive role in remodelling it. Quotas and women-only recruitment lists have been mooted as ways to counter the tendency among (white, middle-class and mostly middle-aged male) recruiters to appoint candidates in their likeness, and, since early last year, Channel 4 has sought to "incentivise” senior managers and editors by linking variable annual pay to the attainment of diversity targets – the flip-side of all this being the deflating implication that change can only come through heavy-handed intervention and punishment.Add to this the perverse incentive that, for those women who do, in Howell’s words, "stick their heads above the parapet”, a particularly virulent strain of troll will be waiting to greet them. Just ask Laura Kuenssberg . Or Cathy Newman . Or Mary Beard But perhaps the trickiest obstacle of them all is the tendency among women towards self-doubt and deprecation. Imposter Syndrome – a term coined by clinical psychologists in 1978 to denote high-achievers who dismiss their own success as good luck, timing, or a result of fooling others into considering them brighter than they really are – is far more prevalent among women than men, and is thought to be one of the main reasons for the disproportionately low number of female experts on our screens. One editor in the conference audience last week shared her experience of recruiting “experts” for a show: while the first man you call will identify himself as “expert”, she said, you’ll have to ring six or so women until you find one who considers herself “expert enough”.