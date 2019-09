The ex-girlfriend of Nick Alexander, the British man killed in the Paris terror attacks last November, has told an inquest into his death how she tried to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.In a statement read out today at the inquest in Essex, Helen Wilson described how the 35-year-old merchandise manager for Eagles of Death Metal was shot in the stomach and chest at the Bataclan while the band performed, according to the BBC The pair, who had stayed friends after the end of their two-year relationship, played dead when three gunmen entered the music venue where 89 people lost their lives.“Nick and I were still talking, I told him not to move and keep his eyes closed. We were playing at being dead,” read the statement.“The man was tall and had dark hair, he came in our direction and started shooting. I tried to protect Nick by covering his body with my legs and wrapping my arms.”